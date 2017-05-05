Delivery Driver

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to join the warehouse team in the Delivery Department. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Delivery Driver at our Sioux Falls location!

Responsibilities:

• Safely operate a straight truck on delivery routes to customer homes

• Communicate with each customer about the placement of their new furniture in the home

• Carefully handle and lift merchandise into customer’s home

• Provide excellent customer service.

Schedule:

Tuesday-Saturday (7:00 a.m. until route is finished)

All our full-time positions come with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts, access to our on-site free on-site fitness center, and more!

Furniture Mart USA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Requirements:

• Must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs.

• Must be at least 21 years old with a clean driving record.

• Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check, drug test and DOT physical before starting work.

• Ideal candidates will have in-town driving experience, preferably delivering merchandise or household items to customer homes.

• A CDL is not required for this position.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers