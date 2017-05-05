Delivery Helper

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

If you have a “go-getter” personality, are reliable, have excellent customer service skills and desire to use your talents at a successful, family-owned company, then our full-time Delivery Helper position may be just the role for your career ambitions!

Delivery Helpers ride along on delivery routes to assist with heavy lifting of furniture, use maps to navigate to customer homes, and call customers about arrival times.

The hours of this position are Tuesday-Saturday (7:00 a.m. until route is finished). All of our full-time positions come with a complete benefit package including medical, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, great employee discounts, access to our on-site free on-site fitness center, and more!

EOE

Requirements:

Must be able to lift furniture well in excess of 100 lbs. Upon job offer, must be able to pass background check and drug test before starting work.

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply in person at our distribution center (140 E. Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104) or apply online at www.thefurnituremart.com/careers