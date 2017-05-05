Delivery Prep Associate
Furniture Mart USA
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to assist the Warehouse Team. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Delivery Prep Associate at our Sioux Falls Distribution Center!
Responsibilities:
• Unbox and assemble furniture
• Move items in the warehouse
• Load delivery trucks
• Ensure the prep floor is clear of debris
Schedule:
Monday-Friday (7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!
EOE
Requirements:
• Ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.
• Upon job offer, must pass background check, drug test
Contact Information:
Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers