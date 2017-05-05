Delivery Prep Associate

Furniture Mart USA

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Furniture Mart USA is seeking a positive, professional, and energetic individual to assist the Warehouse Team. We are now accepting applications for a full-time Delivery Prep Associate at our Sioux Falls Distribution Center!

Responsibilities:

• Unbox and assemble furniture

• Move items in the warehouse

• Load delivery trucks

• Ensure the prep floor is clear of debris

Schedule:

Monday-Friday (7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

This is a Full-time position (40 hours per week) with complete benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, PTO/Sick time, 401(k)/Profit Sharing, excellent employee discounts on furniture, accessories, mattresses and more!

EOE

Requirements:

• Ability to lift furniture in excess of 100 lbs. on a regular basis.

• Upon job offer, must pass background check, drug test

Contact Information:

Interested applicants should apply today in person at 140 E Hinks Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 or online at www.TheFurnitureMart.com/careers