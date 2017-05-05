Dental Assistant
Advanced Dental
Job Location:
Sioux Falls
Job Description:
Advanced Dental is seeking a full-time and part-time dental assistant. These individuals must be friendly, personable professionals dedicated to progressive and proactive quality care. Full-time position offers benefits. If you are interested in working in a state-of-the-art office, with a great team please apply.
Graduates from accredited dental assisting programs and/or those with dental office experience preferred. CPR and dental radiography certification required.
Requirements:
Contact Information:
Please send resumes by mail, email or fax to:
Advanced Dental
3517 W. 57th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Fax: 605-275-3711
e-mail: mdewitte-ad@midconetwork.com