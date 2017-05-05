Dental Assistant

Advanced Dental

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Advanced Dental is seeking a full-time and part-time dental assistant. These individuals must be friendly, personable professionals dedicated to progressive and proactive quality care. Full-time position offers benefits. If you are interested in working in a state-of-the-art office, with a great team please apply.

Graduates from accredited dental assisting programs and/or those with dental office experience preferred. CPR and dental radiography certification required.

Requirements:

Contact Information:

Please send resumes by mail, email or fax to:

Advanced Dental

3517 W. 57th Street

Sioux Falls, SD 57108

Fax: 605-275-3711

e-mail: mdewitte-ad@midconetwork.com