Exploring Creative Boundaries: Sioux Falls Artist Aiming for Alaska

Jordan Thornton has the artistic opportunity of a lifetime, with a chance at a residency in Alaska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- From the downtown SculptureWalk, to the Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls is known for embracing the arts.

Friday night was no exception as the May First Friday Art and Wine Walk downtown showcased some of the area’s most creative work.

One of the artists has an incredible opportunity to further her passion.

“It may not be the biggest and most well-known art community that there is, but there is an impressive amount of creative minds and creative professionals that live in Sioux Falls,” said Jordan Thornton.

Jordan Thornton is one of those creative minds.

She works as a freelance illustrator, art instructor, and gallery assistant, but Thornton is a print maker by trade.

“The aesthetic of wood cut prints, the way the ink lays on the paper is beautiful, and I love that.”

However, life as a creative and as an artist doesn’t exactly come easy.

“I am such a new kid on the block and I have been selling artwork for 13 years. I feel like I have so much more to learn and the more I learn, the more I feel like I don’t know when it comes to creating things,” she said.

That opportunity to expand her artistic ability has come in the form of a residency in rural Alaska.

“When you’re put out of your comfort zone or put in a situation out of what you’re used to, it provokes new thoughts and new ideas,” she said.

For three weeks, away from the routine and distractions of everyday life, Thornton will be immersed in her work

“I create botanical imagery, I like beautiful parts of the natural world sometimes the more intimate views and I will be in a beautiful and remote location. I don’t see how that wouldn’t have a positive impact on my work.”

To get there, Thornton needs financial help.

With the backing of a Kickstarter campaign, she’s trading some of her pieces to fundraise for what could be a once-in-a lifetime artistic experience.

“They’re very competitive and had to get so when you get one, ideally you embrace it and go for it!”

Jordan’s Kickstarter campaign can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/youngandgreenart/alaska-21-days-of-creating

A gallery of her work can be found here: http://www.youngandgreenart.com/