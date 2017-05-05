Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pipeline Vandalism

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – Authorities are investigating an attempt to vandalize a part of the Dakota Access Pipeline near Humboldt.

Minnehaha County Sheriffs say they were called to a part of the pipeline on Monday because someone nearby said someone was acting suspicious near it.

Authorities, including pipeline security, found a hole cut through the fencing surrounding the pipeline. Authorities believe the suspect was carrying torches in a milk crate.

“What their intentions are, at this time, we’re not sure but obviously, it’s a protest type situation or environmental terrorist type,” said Capt. Jason Gearman with the Minnehaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described as a tall female who was dressed in dark clothing. They say she was picked up by what appeared to be a silver Ford Taurus with Iowa plates.