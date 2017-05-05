Abortion Advocates Say Court Action Helps Women

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa are applauding the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision to temporarily halt a 72-hour abortion waiting period soon after Gov. Terry Branstad enacted several restrictions.

The state will have an opportunity to respond to the temporary injunction on Monday. The court will then decide whether to extend the short-term injunction.

Planned Parenthood notes the court’s action Friday allowed 44 women with scheduled abortions to proceed with their appointments. Suzanna de Baca, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, says in a statement that the law had caused confusion for patients.

She says one woman had driven seven hours to her appointment Friday and then was told she couldn’t have the procedure that day. She says women were “angry and upset at the intrusion into their lives.”

Ben Hammes, a spokesman for Branstad, says the state believes the 72-hour wait period will ultimately be implemented.

He calls the court’s injunction “part of the process,” adding that the governor expects the stay will soon be lifted.