Man Charged With Attempted Murder Appears In Lake Co. Court

Judge Sets Bond At $150,000 Cash Only

A man charged with attempted murder appeared in a Lake Co. courtroom for the first time. Authorities say Matthew Rumbolz led them on a pursuit and shot a deputy early Wednesday morning.

Rumbolz has been in jail on a $150,000 cash bond and that’s where the judge kept it at Friday.

Along with attempted murder, the 37-year-old man who was living in Crooks, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated eluding, and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say a deputy tried to stop Rumbolz’ vehicle early Wednesday morning on a traffic violation. A pursuit traveled into Lake County where his car went into a ditch south of Madison where the state’s attorney says Rumbolz shot at authorities multiple times. Rumbolz finally surrendered after several hours of negotiations. The state’s attorney says meth was also found inside his car.

The prosecutor detailed his long criminal history in court which he says includes everything from vandalism and DUI to vehicular battery and assault.

McCook County Deputy Dylan Hillestad was shot in the arm as a result of the incident, but was quickly treated and released from the hospital.