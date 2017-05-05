Man Found Guilty In Killing Of 13-Year-Old Pine Ridge Girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A man has been found guilty in the July shooting death of a 13-year-old girl on the Pine Ridge reservation.

A federal jury returned the verdict against 27-year-old James Robert Dowty of Pine Ridge on Friday. Jurors found he was guilty of second-degree murder and a firearms count in the killing of Te’Ca Clifford.

The girl and three friends were walking in the town of Pine Ridge early July 20 when she was shot.

The jury got the case Thursday afternoon after a three-day trial.

Dowty faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison at his sentencing. A sentencing date hasn’t been scheduled.