Hayward Elem. 3rd Graders Plant Seeds For S.T.E.M. Activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students at Hayward Elementary got to spend extra time outside today getting their hands dirty and learning to garden.

With help from local non-profit ground works, the kids got to add seven more beds to the garden they already have in the schoolyard.

Hayward uses the garden as a tool for a hands-on S.T.E.M. curriculum. Kids will also get to grow plants inside and take them home with them.

Since many of Hayward’s students live in a food desert, with the nearest grocery store about two miles away. Some kids already have plans with what they’ll do with their plants.

“If i get to bring a garden home, I’m gonna ask my mom, I’m gonna ask my teacher if i can have one plant so I can give it to my mom,”said Sene, a 3rd grader at Hayward Elementary.

Sene says she loves learning about science because it means she gets to play with bugs.