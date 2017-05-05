Police: Two People Arrested After Traffic Stops Leads To Pursuit, Drug Bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested two people early Friday morning after a traffic stop turned pursuit, lead to police finding meth and marijuana.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle at around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning near 8th and Phillips. While the officer was talking the glove compartment was opened and the officer saw an envelope with baggies and a straw. Once the driver handed the envelope to the officer the officer noticed meth residue.

Police say at this time the driver took off grazing the officer with his car. The officer then ran to his car and a pursuit began. The suspect crashed near 2nd and Phillips and he took off running but was apprehended shortly after.

Police found 15 grams of meth, marijuana, several baggies with residue and a scale.

The driver, Chol Deng, a 34-year-old from Sioux Falls is being charged with Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Paraphernalia, and Aggravated Eluding.

The passenger, Erin Blackbonnett, a 30-year-old from Sioux Falls is being charged with Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Paraphernalia.