Production Operator

Glanbia Nutritionals

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Glanbia Nutritionals, located in Sioux Falls, manufactures and sells nutritional and functional ingredient solutions to the food, beverage, supplement, and animal nutrition industries. Glanbia Nutritionals is a division of Glanbia plc, a global performance nutrition and ingredients group headquartered in Ireland. Glanbia has over 5,000 employees worldwide, with a direct presence in 29 countries. Glanbia’s products are sold in 130+ countries worldwide.

Glanbia Nutritionals is currently searching for a Production Operator on our overnight shift, working 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

Some of the essential functions of this job position include:

-Operating production and cleaning line equipment and programmable logic controllers (PLC’s).

-Verifying product integrity during the manufacturing process.

-Performing minor repairs or general maintenance as required.

-Performing equipment or product changeovers.

-Ensuring that work areas are kept clean.

Glanbia Nutritionals offers many benefits including paid time off, health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, 401K with a 6% company match, and much more!

Requirements:

•Basic reading, writing and arithmetic skills are required.

•Ability to follow and execute a plan.

•Ability to work with minimal supervision.

•Knowledge of food manufacturing processes, procedures and equipment.

•Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

•Comply with all safety policies, practices and procedures. Report all unsafe activities to supervisor and/or Human Resources.

•Participate in proactive team efforts to achieve departmental and company goals.

•Provide leadership to others through example and sharing of knowledge/skill.

Contact Information:

Apply online at www.glanbianutritionals.com or email your resume or job history to abalster@glanbia.com.