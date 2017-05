Relays Day One Recap

Highlights of the two Special Event races at Howard Wood

It was a glorious day for the Howard Wood Dakota Relays Friday in Sioux Falls. And the huge crowd was treated to a pair of exciting Special Events. Lincoln Jasmyne Cooper won the Girls 800 M in a time of 2:12.14. And Eden Prairie’s Denzel Brown showed why the 200 M is his favorite race by breaking the meet record in 21:36.