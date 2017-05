Schroeder, Lehnen Pace Augie

Dalton Lehnen got all the support he needed from Ford Schroeder in the first game of an NSIC doubleheader at Ronken Field. He fanned 9 Mavericks in 6 IP as the Vikings beat Mankato 1-0. Schroeder’s solo home run was the only run of the game for either team.