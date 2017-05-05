Scoreboard Friday, May 5th

Scoreboard Friday, May 5th
Mark Ovenden
Scoreboard Friday, May 5th

American League

Twins vs. Red Sox

NAHL Playoffs

Central Division Championship Series (Best of 5)

Aberdeen Wings vs. Minnesota Wilderness

College Softball

NSIC Tournament

Winona State 2, Augustana 1 *8 innings

Augustana 12, Minot State 8

Bemidji State 3, USF 1 *Cougars eliminated

NSAA Tournament

Jamestown 6, Presentation 0

Presentation 3, Dickinson State 0

GPAC Tournament

Dordt 2, Northwestern 1

Doane 6, Northwestern 0 *Red Raiders eliminated

Concordia 3, DWU 2

Morningside 4, Dordt 0

Men’s Tennis

GPAC Tournament

Morningside 9, Mount Marty 0

College Baseball

Western Illinois 7, SDSU 5

Augustana 1, Mankato 0

Augustana vs. Mankato

Crookston 5, SMSU 2

SMSU 8, Crookston 4 *Blanchard 500th win

Duluth 4, Northern 1

Duluth 7, Northern 6

USF 12, Wayne Stte 6

USF vs. Wayne State

Girls Golf

Yankton Invite

1st O’Gorman      349

2nd-Aberdeen     357

3rd-Yankton        360

4th-RC Stevens   364

5th-Pierre            375

Individual

82-Cassidy Gough (A)

84-Brooke Pearson (Brookings)
Natalie Young (RC St.)
Sydney Wirebaugh (A)

