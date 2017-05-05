Scoreboard Friday, May 5th
Scoreboard Friday, May 5th
Scoreboard Friday, May 5th
American League
Twins vs. Red Sox
NAHL Playoffs
Central Division Championship Series (Best of 5)
Aberdeen Wings vs. Minnesota Wilderness
College Softball
NSIC Tournament
Winona State 2, Augustana 1 *8 innings
Augustana 12, Minot State 8
Bemidji State 3, USF 1 *Cougars eliminated
NSAA Tournament
Jamestown 6, Presentation 0
Presentation 3, Dickinson State 0
GPAC Tournament
Dordt 2, Northwestern 1
Doane 6, Northwestern 0 *Red Raiders eliminated
Concordia 3, DWU 2
Morningside 4, Dordt 0
Men’s Tennis
GPAC Tournament
Morningside 9, Mount Marty 0
College Baseball
Western Illinois 7, SDSU 5
Augustana 1, Mankato 0
Augustana vs. Mankato
Crookston 5, SMSU 2
SMSU 8, Crookston 4 *Blanchard 500th win
Duluth 4, Northern 1
Duluth 7, Northern 6
USF 12, Wayne Stte 6
USF vs. Wayne State
Girls Golf
Yankton Invite
1st O’Gorman 349
2nd-Aberdeen 357
3rd-Yankton 360
4th-RC Stevens 364
5th-Pierre 375
Individual
82-Cassidy Gough (A)
84-Brooke Pearson (Brookings)
Natalie Young (RC St.)
Sydney Wirebaugh (A)