Silence Continues To Surround Sideras Investigation

No Further Updates Following DCI Search Warrant On Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—On Tuesday, former Sioux Falls Fire Chief Jim Sideras’ home was searched by Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Department of Criminal Investigations.

No word was given on why the search warrant was issued.

Three days later, Captain Jason Gearman with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said there are no updates.

“I can’t give you any specifics on that. I can answer general questions about the process of an investigation but nothing specific on where the investigation is at,” said Gearman.

In April, Sideras announced his retirement from the force.

He was planning to leave his position at the end of June.

However, the city terminated Sideras’ employment the same day as the search warrant.

Mayor Mike Huether said he understands there is “some angst and some anxiety and people want to know more.”

“I would just encourage the people of Sioux Falls to remain patient,” said Huether.

Huether said they have no further knowledge of the investigation other than it is in the right hands.

“They’re doing their work, they know what they’re doing and ultimately, they will determine when there is going to be additional steps or other words to relay to the great people of our town,” said Huether.

He also wanted to emphasize the city has no involvement with the case.

“Sincerely, folks, it’s in their hands. The City of Sioux Falls is not driving this, it’s being done with the careful hands of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and DCI,” said Huether.

Huether said the timing and communication of the investigation is out of his hands.

“Ultimately, this will get handled in the right way versus the fast way,” said Huether.

There still remains no timetable for when or if any announcements will be made regarding the investigation.

Following Sideras’ dismissal, Division Chief Brad Goodroad has been given interim control of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The City of Sioux Falls continues the search for a permanent replacement for Sideras.