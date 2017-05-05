South Dakota Backers Push Physician-Assisted Dying Measure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Activists pushing for South Dakota to join states with physician-assisted dying laws are gathering signatures to put an initiative before voters in 2018 that would allow terminally ill people to receive prescriptions for drugs to end their own lives.

Supporters would have to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018.

South Dakota initiative sponsor Angela Albonico says terminally ill people should have the right to make their own highly personal choices about death.

Foes of the proposed ballot measure were to gather Friday evening in Sioux Falls for an organizational meeting. Former Republican state Rep. Fred Deutsch, who plans to head the opposition group, says doctors are often wrong when predicting end of life, among other concerns.