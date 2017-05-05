Wings Clipped In Game 3 At The Odde

The Aberdeen Wings had stolen home ice advantage in the NAHL’s Central Division championship series. But Friday night at The Odde they have it back as the Minnesota Wilderness scored in the opening second when Nick Altmann scored the first of his two goals in a 4-1 victory… Colin Raver scored late, but the Wings fell in an early hole and couldn’t climb out. Game 4 in the best of 5 series is Saturday night also in Aberdeen. The Wings must now win the final 2 games to advance to the Robertson Cup series with all division winners.