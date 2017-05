Child Falls From Third Story Window

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police say a child had some broken bones and non-life threatening injuries after falling from a third-story window early Saturday night.

The incident happened at an apartment near 49th Street and Valhalla Boulevard.

Police say a citizen witnessed the child fall and called 911.

Police say the investigation revealed that the child had crawled onto a toy box and pushed on the screen which gave way causing the fall out the window.