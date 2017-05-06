Comic Lovers Unite For Free Comic Book Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Every May, comic book stores nationwide celebrate “Free Comic Book Day” and residents here in the Sioux empire were one of the many states that joined in the celebration.

It’s like Christmas in May, for comic lovers on this special day.

“I got here at 5:30 this morning; yeah I have been coming the last like 16 years, “says Garret Walz.

Walz and his friends are always first in line at Rainbow’s annual “Free Comic Book Day”

“There’s a lot of things; you always want to try and get to first because if you don’t. They’re not going to be there, “says Walz.

The event has been something the friends have enjoyed since they first met.

“We always make a commitment to get here. Some of us are here earlier than the others, but we all make it at one point or another at the same time, “says Walz.

Despite waking up early, the holiday has also helped the guy’s friendship grow.

“Since I met these guys here; like it’s what we started becoming friends on, is comic books superheroes and things like that. We hang together every single week now. Usually every Wednesday morning we are here as friends. It’s like getting coffee except we just come and get comics, “says Walz.

Garett and his friends aren’t the only ones finding bonding moment’s through the event. For Javon Newkirk, it’s become a father-son thing to do and he always looks forward to it.

“I’m able to come here with my dad cause he’s not always home. This is one of the times we actually get to spend time together and it’s the part I like about it,

It’s the stories like Javon and Garret and his friends that Rainbow Comics, Cards and Collectibles owner Dave McElroy says keeps him and the staff going to make the event the best time for their customers.

“We’ll definitely be beat, we put in some long hours already leading up to it, but we love it, “says McElroy.

So; whether they come for the free comics or use the time as a family fun day. Everyone has their reason for why they love “Free Comic Book Day”, especially if they get a pass to dress up as well.

“I’ve done the joker; this is suicide squad Harley Quin, my spin on it. I love the crowd that we get. I love that there are so many like-minded people like me that show up to these things, “says Cassandra Nixon.

The store says “Free Comic Day” is one of their busiest days; it’s even bigger than Black Friday.

The event continues on until Sunday.