Plankinton Man Convicted on Sex Abuse Charges, Faces 315 Years in Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Plankinton man has been convicted on sex abuse charges involving two minor victims.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says an Aurora County jury found 43-year-old Christian Thomas guilty on 26 counts, including fourth degree rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Thomas faces up to 315 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 5.