Protesters Rally Against Rep. Kristi Noem’s Support of AHCA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The House of Representatives passed the AHCA this week, a new law to replace Obamacare.

In response, a group gathered outside of Representative Kristi Noem’s Sioux Falls office today.

They say they want to send the message to Rep. Noem that some people of South Dakota are not happy with her decision.

The bill is heading to the senate next, and organizers say they hope residents stay engaged on the laws that are being passed and continue to use their voices.

“This affects everyone very significantly and so it’s important to understand what your representatives and what your government are doing. So you can speak up and hopefully have a chance to have some input in that. That’s what citizen engagement is about and that’s what democracy relies upon, “says Samantha Spawn from NARAL Pro-Choice South Dakota.

Rep. Noem released a statement Thursday saying the proposal offers new safety nets including a tax credit to individuals and families as well as additional resources for states to help.