Sioux Falls Police: Man Arrested For Aggravated Assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested for aggravated assault early Friday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of East 12th Street for disorderly subjects fighting.

When officers arrived, one of the subjects involved in the fight took off running to the north. Officers located the subject in the 200 block of East 11th Street.

The subject resisted officers but was eventually placed under arrest.

Police say the subject was found to have a stab wound to the stomach.

The suspect in the stabbing 50-year-old Steven Torpy of Sioux Falls was located in the 200 block of East 11th Street and placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault.

The victim of the assault was transported to the hospital, treated, and released for his injuries.