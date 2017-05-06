Storm Bring Down The Empire For 67th Straight Home Win

Sioux Falls Bounces Back From Last Week's Loss With 62-32 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Storm faced the possibility of losing consecutive games for the first time since 2009.

Instead the Storm continued a home win streak that dates back to 2010.

Sioux Falls used a massive second half to defeat the visiting Spokane Empire 62-32 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls in a rematch of last year’s Indoor Football League United Bowl game. The Storm improve to 9-1 and have won 67 consecutive home games.

Playing with three new wide receivers, Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown relied more on his legs than arm. Brown ran 17 times for a game high 70 yards and three touchdowns. He went 4-8 passing for 49 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Former South Dakota Coyote Eric Shufford was one of the Storm’s new receivers and made his debut. Shufford actually rushed two times for eight yards and two touchdowns.

Sioux Falls visits Green Bay next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer to watch tonight’s highlights!