Vikings And Mavericks Split In Season Finale

Augustana Wins Opener 6-5 Before Falling 8-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana baseball (35-20, 29-11 NSIC) concluded the 2017 regular season on Saturday against No. 11 Minnesota State. The Vikings defeated the Mavericks in game one 6-5 after successfully completing a safety squeeze in the sixth inning but fell in game two 8-3.

Game One

The Vikings fell behind early in the first inning after MSU scored three runs on three hits. The Vikings didn’t wait to get on the scoreboard though as Patrick O’Donnell cut into their deficit with a single down the right field line that drove in Riley Johnson. Later in the inning, Sam Baier scored on a wild pitch to make 3-2 MSU.

In the second inning, the Vikings were able to tie the game at three when Tyler Field stole home. Later in the inning with Johnson on second, Baier crushed a no-doubter home run deep over the left field fence to give Augustana their first lead of the game at 5-3.

Minnesota State matched the Vikings two runs with two of their own in the third, one on a home run and the final run on a single up the middle.

After a couple of quick innings midway through the game, the Vikings got something going when Ryan Menssen led off the inning with a single to center field. Carter Wevik pinch ran for Menssen adding some speed to the bases and the move paid off when Wevik got to third on a single from Jacob James. With one out Johnson dropped a perfect bunt down, scoring Wevik to complete the safety squeeze and give the Vikings a 6-5 advantage and the victory.

Pitchers of Record

Win – Tyler Vaughn (5-1): 4.0 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks

Loss – Brody Rodning (6-3): 6 IP, 6 earned runs, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 19-68 all-time against Minnesota State

Vaughn was great out of the bullpen on Saturday throwing four solid innings while allowing just two hits and earned three strikeouts

Ryan Hamilton got the start going three innings and striking out one

Baier had the Vikings only extra-base hit of the game

Augustana stole five bases

The Vikings left five runners on base

Game Two

Just like in game one the Vikings fell behind early after MSU scored a run in the first. Augustana took the lead in the bottom of the second. The Vikings first run came off the bat of Trent Herman who hit a sac fly to right that scored Lucas Barry. Augustana’s second run was on a double from James that drove in Ford Schroeder.

In the third MSU tied the game at two on a wild pitch but once again the Vikings retook the lead when Herman hit a home run to right to make in 3-2.

Augustana was unable to score again in the contest while MSU scored six runs over the next final five innings of the afternoon. The Vikings fell in game two 8-3.

Pitcher of Record

Win – Ricky Digrugilliers (6-0): 5 IP, 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks

Loss – Ben Moran (1-2): 1.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks

Viking Notables

Augustana fell to 19-69 all -time against Minnesota State

Lincoln Voss got the start going 4 and a third striking out five and giving up three runs

Derek Dahlke pitched one and two-thirds innings allowing four hits and striking out one

Dalton Allen pitched a third of an inning giving up one hit

Ryne Lees pitched one inning allowing a run and a hit

James hit a double

Augustana left nine runners on base

the Vikings picked up 10 hits

Up Next

Augustana will be back on the Diamond this Wednesday, May 10 to compete in the NSIC Baseball Tournament. The Vikings will learn who they will play later tonight after the NSIC announces the 2017 tournament field.