$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Martin, SD

Winners have six months to claim their prize

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials of the South Dakota Lottery say a Powerball ticket sold in Martin is worth $150,000 after Saturday night’s drawing.

The owner matched four of the five white ball numbers and Powerball on one line of the ticket to win $50,000.

The owner matched only the Powerball on another play line for an additional $4, but because the ticket holder purchased the Power Play option and the Power Play was 3, the prize tripled to $150,012.

The winning Powerball numbers drawn Saturday night are 11, 21, 31, 41, 59, Powerball 21, Power Play 3.

Winners have six months to claim their prize.

There were no jackpot winners Saturday night, so the Powerball jackpot grows to $165 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.