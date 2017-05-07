37-Year-Old Man Killed in Rapid City Motorcycle Crash

Rapid City, S.D. – One man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle-pickup crash that occurred on Nemo Road near Rapid City.

The names of the people involved are not being released pending notification of families.

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Nemo Road when it tried to pass a van in a no passing zone area. It collided with a 2002 Ford pickup that was westbound on Nemo Road.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene; he was a wearing a helmet. The two occupants in the pickup, a male driver and a female passenger, were not injured. They were both wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Fire Department.