56 New SculptureWalk Pieces Installed Downtown

One such addition is "Willow" by Fort Wayne, Indiana Native Gregory Mendez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- On Saturday morning, 56 new sculptures were added to the downtown SculptureWalk, now ready for passers-by to take a look at.

Mendez has created pieces for the sculpture walk for almost a decade, and believes the annual changes bring friendly competition.

“Each year, if you want to remain in the program, you have to come up with something a little bit more creative than you did the year before because there are a lot of high caliber artists out here. If you kind of relax or really don’t push yourself too hard, somebody else is,” he said.

This year’s SculptureWalk represents 21 states and two countries, the United States and Canada.