Activists Begin Collecting Signatures For Measure That Deals With Life-Ending Drugs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A national controversial issue has made it’s way to South Dakota.

Activists are beginning to collect signatures for an initiative measure that would allow physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, saying everyone has a right to go that route if they want to.

But not everyone agrees.

“I definitely think it should have been a choice for her,” says Kerie Jones of Tea.

Jones is joining ‘Death with Dignity South Dakota’ efforts, collecting signatures to put the measure dealing with life-ending drugs on the November 2018 ballot.

She’s doing that because of one woman.

“My grandmother last year got diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” says Jones.

Her grandmother was told she had two months to live.

But her last 38 days were the hardest.

“She couldn’t eat, she couldn’t drink,” says Jones. “The little bit that she got down with water and morphine, she was vomiting back up.”

Jones says that took a toll.

“She started asking the last few weeks, why can’t they just give me something to let me go.”

While Jones believes a drug that her grandmother was seeking would have been able to end her suffering sooner, some don’t see it as an option.

“Can’t we have a conversation about what are some options that we can take as a society to end suffering short of the extremism of suicide,” says former South Dakota legislator Fred Deutsch. “I don’t think committing suicide shows that you have dignity or compassion. I think compassion and dignity means you live your life.”

“This is not about suicide,” argues Angie Albonico with ‘Death with Dignity South Dakota’. “This is about compassion and letting our individuals with these horrible diseases that are suffering make this choice on them.”

Deutsch is starting to create an opposition group to this initiated measure.

He says he has many problems with the language in it, specifically when it says someone with a terminal disease expected to die within six months could request the drug.

Deutsch argues six months is too far away to predict someone living or dying.

“There is no scientific basis and the doctors will tell you that, they’re honest with you about it saying ‘I don’t know this is just a guess’,” says Deutsch. “So if you get someone who guesses wrong, you could shed off years or decades of life.”

“This is self-administered, two doctors not just one have to say yes, you have this terminal diagnosis, they have to do it verbally, they have to put it in writing, it’s not something they would just get ‘today’,” says Albonico.

Supporters say it’s all about giving the patient the choice.

“That should be an option that you at least have, doesn’t mean you have to take it,” says Albonico.

Supporters would have to submit nearly 14,000 valid signatures to the secretary of state by November 2017 to get on the ballot in 2018.