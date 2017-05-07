Augustana Takes #2 Seed Into NSIC Baseball Tournament

Vikings Likely Need To Win Tournament To Get Into Central Regional

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s time for the Augustana baseball team to begin their postseason run, one the Vikings hope doesn’t begin and end in St. Cloud at the NSIC Tournament.

Augie goes into the tournament with plenty of momentum after splitting their final four games with 11th ranked Mankato. The Vikings will be the #2 seed when postseason play begins on Wednesday in St. Cloud. They’ll face 7th seeded Concordia-St. Paul at 6 PM.

Despite their 35-20 record, Augie went just 6-9 in non-conference play, meaning their only likely path to the Central Regional is by winning the NSIC Tournament. That might be easier said than done since the Vikings have traditionally struggled in St. Cloud.

For the complete NSIC Tournament bracket click HERE .