Canaries Hope New Mike Meyer Era Has A Familiar Championship Feel

Ex-Pitching Coach Takes Over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It remains to be seen whether or not the Sioux Falls Canaries will end a string of six straight losing seasons.

At the very least, new manager Mike Meyer promises that they’ll be entertaining win or lose.

The Birds practiced today at the Birdcage in advance of tomorrow night’s 6:00 PM exhibition opener in Yankton against Sioux City. They’ll play three more exhibition games before opening the regular season on May 18th in Sioux City.

It’s a new era but kind of an old one for the Canaries with former pitching coach Mike Meyer taking over as manager. He hopes to bring back some of the magic that he was a part of in the Birds championship seasons in 2008 and 2010, magic which has disappeared over the last six consecutive years of last place finishes.

And part of that includes the long ball in the Birdcage!