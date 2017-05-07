Coyotes & Jackrabbits Qualify For Summit Softball Tournament

Each Will Play On Wednesday In Fargo

ELMHURST, Ill. – IUPUI will carry the top seed into The Summit League Softball Championship for the first time in program history after winning its first regular season title. Joining the Jaguars in the championship field are North Dakota State, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State and Western Illinois.

The 2017 Summit League Softball Championship will be played May 10-13, at Ellig Sports Complex on the campus of North Dakota State University. Saturday’s final match can be seen on Midco Sports Network and ESPN3. All games can also be streamed, free of charge, on thesummitleague.org.

IUPUI (21-27, 11-6) earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history. The Bison (24-30, 11-7) hold the No. 2 seed and both squads earned a first-round bye.

Wednesday’s first game will pit No. 4 South Dakota (21-28, 10-8) and fifth-seeded Omaha (15-29, 6-8) with the first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The second game between No. 3 Western Illinois (20-30, 11-7) and No. 6 South Dakota State (19-34, 6-12) will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. CT.

IUPUI will play the winner of USD/UNO in Thursday’s winners bracket at noon CT, followed by North Dakota State facing the winner of WIU and SDSU at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The double-elimination tournament concludes with Saturday’s championship game at 1 p.m. CT. If necessary, a second championship game would be played immediately following. The winner claims The Summit League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

For complete coverage of The Summit League Softball Championship, visit the official championship website at thesummitleague.org/championships and follow the championship Twitter feed @summitchamps.

Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 10

Game 1: (4) South Dakota vs. (5) Omaha – 3 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Western Illinois vs. (6) South Dakota State – 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Game 3: (1) IUPUI vs. Game 1 Winner – Noon

Game 4: (2) North Dakota State vs. Game 2 Winner – 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 5 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner – 1 p.m.

*Game 9: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser – 3:30 p.m.

*If necessary



NOTE: Games 1 & 2 will be single elimination with the remainder of the tournament being double elimination.

