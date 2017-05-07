Cut-A-Thon For Pancreatic Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Both Supercuts locations in Sioux Falls are holding a fundraiser to help out a cause that hits close to home for the salon manager.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years, this probably the first year that I was able to actually not cry when talking about it,” says Leah Rasmussen.

Five years ago, Rasmussen lost her dad to pancreatic cancer.

So for Sunday, Supercuts is donating part of their proceeds to the local Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

They’re also holding a raffle and bake sale to increase those funds.

“It’s just to raise awareness,” says Rasmussen. “It always seems like you hear about the same kinds of cancers over and over again, so really being able to raise awareness for different kinds that don’t get as much media is really what we’re going for.”

The fundraiser began at 11 a.m. through 5 p.m.