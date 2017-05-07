Deck Fire at Unoccupied Home, Firefighter Bitten While Rescuing Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at 5501 S. Southwind Ave. at 1:03 p.m. May 5, 2017. While en route we were informed that there was a deck on fire at this residence.

On our arrival, there was moderate fire and smoke visible from the deck and back of the single family residence. Residents were not home at the time of the fire. Crews attacked the fire from outside and inside the structure and the fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes. Crews removed debris and overhauled the fire area to check for extension.

One firefighter was bitten on the hand while removing one of 3 dogs inside the structure. The firefighter did not require medical attention. There were no other injuries.

After the fire was extinguished, Fire Inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma investigated. The fire is still currently under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 4 fire trucks and 2 support vehicles with 18 personnel. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by Sioux Falls PD, Animal Control, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, Excel Energy, and the American Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents of the importance of working smoke detectors. Detectors should be installed in every sleeping area, outside the sleeping areas, and tested monthly. Also don’t leave grills unattended and always use caution when grilling or cooking outdoors.