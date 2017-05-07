Hundreds Gather For Annual Loyalty Day Parade in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D.- It’s recognized as one of the largest parades in South Dakota by AAA travel and today thousands from surrounding cities filled the sidewalks of Brandon, for the annual Loyalty Day Parade.

“Thank you for the veterans and the army, “says Princess Poppy Kaitlyn Hostetter.

It’s not just a parade to showcase patriotism, but a day to honor and thank the men and women who serve the country.

Thousands filled the streets to show their appreciation either by cheering on parade participants or even simply being in the parade themselves.

“And I have been in the parade every year, “says parade participant from American Legion Don Branson.

For 51 years, Branson has been part of Brandon’s annual Veteran’s Foreign Wars Loyalty Day Parade and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“What can you say, I enjoy it a lot, keeps me busy, “says Branson with a chuckle.

Then there are others, who are getting a change of scenery from sitting in the crowd to being in the parade and finally being the one throwing the candy.

“People smiling and going to get the candy; instead of just sitting there, “says Princess Poppy Hostetter.

Or being on the receiving end.

“We are a parade family, we love free candy, “says parade attendees Evenson family.

For 4 years the Evenson family has been driving from Sioux Falls to Brandon for some candy and family bonding time.

“I think the fun part is we are not from Brandon, but we love being around people. Just a good family event, to be around other people and support communities, “says parade attendees Evenson family.

It’s the support system from community members that shows that together the community can succeed. Is another reason behind this year’s theme and organizers hope others can learn from it as well.

“United We Stand”, was actually chosen this year because of our political unrest in our country between our republican party and our democratic party and everybody else. We are a nation that should not be divided, we a nation united under one flag and ideal, “says Brandon VFW Commander Mac McNamara.

Organizers of the event say they were short on volunteers this year and are looking for volunteers in the community to help with next year’s event.

For more information visit their Facebook Page.