Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Crash North of Madison

MADISON, S.D. – An 85-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash north of Madison.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

A 1997 Ford F150 pickup was eastbound on 225th Street, which is a gravel road. The driver lost control, the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled onto its top.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Wentworth Fire Department, Madison Fire Department and Madison Ambulance.