Mitchell to Construct Wall Honoring Veterans Killed in Action

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A city in southeastern south Dakota will add a wall honoring veterans who were killed in action to its veterans park.

The 6- by 5-foot wall will be located in the center of the park in Mitchell and is expected to cost $11,000.

Organizers have discovered more than 30 veterans who were killed in action from Mitchell and the surrounding area. They expect as many as 75 names will be on the wall.

The hope is to complete the $360,000 veterans park by mid-August. The park will also include a wall recognizing project donors, landscape work and a water feature.