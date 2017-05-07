More Player Of The Year Honors For Myah Selland & Matt Cartwright

Named Miss & Mr. Basketball South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Back in March, O’Gorman head coach Derek Robey predicted that his star guard, Matt Cartwright, would win the Mr. Basketball Player of the Year Award.

Apparently you can add “prophet” to Robey’s coaching title at OG because today Matt Cartwright was named Hansen-Anderson Mr. Basketball South Dakota while Sanborn Central Woonsocket’s Myah Selland took home the Miss Basketball award.

The two have been collecting player of the year honors ever since the season ended.

Selland averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds a game as a senior and will head to SDSU next season. Cartwright’s 21 points per game led the Knights to the state title as well as a scholarship to play at Augustana next year.