Update: Police Locate Missing Juvenile

UPDATE: The missing juvenile female previously reported was located by Sioux Falls Police around 8:40am at a Sioux Falls residence.

The juvenile was returned to her parents.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile girl.

12-year-old Nyaluak Gatnoor was last seen around 11:45 P.M. on May 6th, near the 500 block of East 5th Street.

Gatnoor is black, 5’6”, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.