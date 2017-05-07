Trey Dickerson Transferring From USD To Georgetown

Former Coyote To Play For Ex-NBA Star Patrick Ewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Coyote Trey Dickerson has found the fifth school he will attend next season, and he’s going to play for an NBA Hall of Famer. Dickerson announced via Twitter this afternoon that he will attend Georgetown University and play for new head coach Patrick Ewing.

Thanking the man upstairs for all the blessings. Georgetown Hoyas Commit ! pic.twitter.com/GPxNrgUfcC — Trey Dickerson (@Dat_boy_TD) May 7, 2017

As a graduate student transfer he’s eligible to play immediately for the Hoyas.

Trey averaged 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Summit League Regular Season Champion Coyotes.