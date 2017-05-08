Augie Women in 8th After Day One of Super Regional

Vikings only 8 shots out of first place at Super Regional after day one

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University women’s golf shot a 32-over-par 316 in the first round of the NCAA Central Super Region Championship at Minnehaha Country Club on Monday and is tied for eighth out of 12 teams through 18 holes.

Augustana is hosting the 54-hole championship at Minnehaha Country Club.

Missouri Western State shot a 24-over-par 308 and is in first place after day one. Arkansas Tech fired a 25-over-par 309 and is in second place. Augustana sits just eight strokes out of the lead.

Concordia-St. Paul’s Savannah Stone and Central Oklahoma’s Anna Pool are tied for the lead after day one at 3-over-par 74. Stone is competing as an individual at the central super region championship.

Freshman Hannah Hankinson led Augustana on day one at the region championship. Hankinson fired a 6-over-par 77 on day one and is tied for 15th with two other players. Hankinson finished the front nine 1-over-par before finishing 5-over on the back nine.

Sierra Langlie fired a 7-over-par 78 on Monday and is tied for 18th through 18 holes. Langlie was 3-over through nine holes and fired a birdie on No. 12 to close-out the day at 7-over-par 78.

Emily Israelson is tied for 29th at 9-over-par 80. Israelson finished 4-over-par on the front-9 before finishing he afternoon 5-over on the back.

Kali Tratuman is tied for 37th after shooting 10-over-par 81 and Jordan Bormann is tied for 45th at 11-over-par 82.

The second round of the NCAA Central Super Region Championship will get underway at 8 a.m. Tuesday.