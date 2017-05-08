The Daily Scoop 5-8-17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Daily Scoop is our morning segment highlighting trending stories on social media.

Anu shows off new leg

A seven-year-old girl in England arrived at school with her new, pink artificial leg and was greeted with open arms by her classmates.

Watch the video above for her father’s reaction when he saw her friends’ positive response.

Kentucky Derby winner

Always Dreaming won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

More than 170,000 fans attended the race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Heavy rainfall earlier in the day made the track very muddy, but 20 horses still ran in what’s known as the fastest mile-and-a-quarter in horse racing.

Coming out of the stalls, Thunder Snow had a problem and fell behind the pack. Always Dreaming managed to pull ahead, coming in first place ahead of Lookin At Lee in second place and Battle of Midway in third place.

It was the second Kentucky Derby win for trainer Todd Pletcher, as well as the second win for jockey John Velasquez.

Meet baby Charles

KDLT’s Dannette Tobin welcomed a new addition to her family on Friday, watch the video above to see pictures of baby Charles Drake Tobin.

Baby Charles was born at nine pounds and nearly 22 inches!