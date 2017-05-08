Former Fire Chief Sideras Arrested On 10 Counts Of Child Porn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities on Monday released the search warrant issued to search Sioux Falls’ former Fire Chief Jim Sideras home. In the search warrant it states that authorities were looking for devices used at that location to receive child pornography.

The search warrant states that an email account linked to an IP address used at Sideras’ home address was used to receive child porn.

It states that an email account under investigation in Massachusetts sent emails containing child porn to a yahoo email account which was linked to Sideras’ IP address.

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office tweeted that Sideras was arrested on 1o counts of possession of child pornography on Monday. Possession of child pornography is a Class 4 felony and is punishable up to 10 years in the penitentiary and a $20,000 fine for each count.

His bond has been set at $10,000 and his initial court appearance is expected to be scheduled soon.

The City of Sioux Falls released the below statement in regards to former Fire Chief Sideras’ arrest:

“The Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office today announced felony criminal charges against former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras. City officials had no knowledge of the actions outlined in the charges while Sideras was employed with the City of Sioux Falls. The City of Sioux Falls has been and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation, which has been led by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

“This has been extremely troubling from the onset, and the charges outline why this process is being handled in such a cautious and deliberate fashion. This is terribly unfortunate, but Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been top notch at saving lives and protecting property, and we won’t skip a beat executing it now,” says Mayor Mike Huether.”

Sideras’ last day of employment with the City of Sioux Falls was May 2, 2017. Sideras was employed with the City of Sioux Falls from August 29, 1983, through May 2, 2017. He was appointed Fire Rescue Chief on July 21, 2011. Division Chief Brad Goodroad is serving as Interim Fire Rescue Chief until the City concludes the process, which began in April, of interviewing and then selecting the next Fire Rescue Chief.

The terms of Sideras’ separation of employment are a personnel matter and confidential. The case itself is in the hands of the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office and now the judicial system.