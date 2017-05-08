A Golden Career For Lily Harvison

LILY HARVISON IS ONE OF A KIND.

AND WHEN IT COMES TO ACCOLADES, SHE’S THE ONLY OF HER KIND IN SIOUX FALLS.

SHE’S A UNITED STATES FIGURE SKATING GOLD MEDALIST.

IN 2015, HARVISON PASSED HER SENIOR ‘MOVES IN THE FIELD,’ BECOMING THE FIRST SIOUX FALLS FIGURE SKATING CLUB MEMBER TO EARN THE HONOR.

BUT CLIMBING THE PODIUM…STARTED FROM THE ICE…UP.

Lily Harvison, Brandon: “I could not skate for about the first month of being to learn to skate. I would crawl around on the ice and just cry almost every single day. Then one day, I was able to just stand up and able to march around a little bit and you gradually get better as you go.”

OF ALL THE TWISTS, TURNS AND SPINS…HARIVSON’S FAVORITE FEAT IS FLYING HIGH.

Lily: “There’s nothing like jumping on figure skates. You shouldn’t be able to do it, physics-wise, and here you are, rotating twice and landing on one foot.”

HARVISON SAYS NONE OF HER TALENT HAS COME EASY.

BUT TO HER COACH, IT LOOKS LIKE IT HAS.

Tonja Beatch, Lily’s Figure Skating Coach: “She has a lot of natural ability when it comes to figure skating. She has a lot of height to her jumps, her legs just work. It’s like her mind can say something and her arms and her legs know what to do.”

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO BE ABLE TO WORK WITH WHO SHE CALLS “THE BEST SKATER SHE’S EVER COACHED”?

Tonja Beatch: “It’s definitely a treat to me but at the same point, I’ve got to find ways to push her and make her excel out of that comfort zone that is natural to her.”

BUT HARVISON’S PERSONAL TIME ON THE ICE IS COMING TO A CLOSE.

THAT DOESN’T MEAN SHE’S DONE.

Lily: “As I go to college, I probably wont skate as much, for myself, anymore just because I’ll be focused on studies. But I’ll definitely stay a part of this sport by coaching.”

NOW, SHE PASSES HER SKILLS ON SKATES TO ASPIRING YOUNG GIRLS.

THAT MAKES HER MORE NERVOUS THAN COMPETING.

Lily: “You’ve worked so hard with them and you want them to be able to do good.”

AND WHILE SHE’S DECIDING TO HANG UP HER COMPETITION SKATES.

THE ICE WILL ALWAYS PLAY A ROLE IN THIS IOWA STATE CYCLONE’S LIFE.

Lily: “The ice rink is a block from campus so that was probably a big part of my decision.”

