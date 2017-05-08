Klitzke Fired 67 at Super Regional

AXTELL, Neb. – Parker Klitzke opened the first day of competition at the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional on Monday, May 8 and put together a great opening round. Klitzke is currently in a tie for third with a first round score of 5-under par 67.

Klitzke, a Sioux Falls native, teed off the NCAA Regional at 9:15 a.m. and was locked in from the start. Klitzke began the round with a birdie on the first hole. Klitzke earned four birdies on the front-9 and was 4-under par at the turn.

On the back-9 Klitzke birdied the 11th and 13th holes while pairing six of the nine holes. In the round, he only had one bogey which was on a 244-yard par 3. After finishing 1-under par on the back-9, he posted a first-round score of 5-under par 67.

McKendree University’s Keenai Sampson leads the field with a 9-under par 63 after the first-round. Central Missouri currently leads the team scores after round one with a 16-under par 272. Minnesota State is in 15th with a 2-over par 290.

The three-day, 54-hole event includes 20 schools and eight individuals not from one of the qualifying teams. The Central Region is made up of schools from the NSIC, MIAA, and the GAC while the Midwest Region is made up of schools from the GLVC, GLIAC and the GMAC.

At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional (regardless of region) will advance to the finals May 23-26 at Reunion Resort/Watcon Course in Kissimmee, Fla.

Tournament Information

The 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional is being played at the par-72, 7,001 yard Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell, Nebraska.

Up Next

Klitzke will tee off the 10th hole on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:45 p.m. You can follow Klitzke in the NCAA Regional at lopers.com and golfstat.com.