Man Arrested On Murder Charges In Connection With Death Of 7 Week Old

PIERRE, S.D.– Attorney General Marty Jackley and Lyman County States Attorney Steve Smith confirm that Gerald Raymond Brink, 36, Vivian, was arrested Saturday, May 6, 2017, on one count of first degree murder. The penalty for first degree murder, class A felony, is a mandatory life sentence in the state penitentiary or death.

The arrest stemmed from an incident in Vivian on the evening of Thursday May 4th, 2017, resulting in the death of a 7-week old infant.

Brink is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.