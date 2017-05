OG Builds On Lead At Girls City Golf

OG Builds On Lead At Girls City Golf

The O’Gorman girls now lead the city golf tournament by 50 shots after 2 rounds. They played at Willow Run Monday and Jenna Sutcliffe was medalist with a 78. She has a 4-shot lead after 36 holes over Brogan Landeen of Roosevelt. See KDLT Scoreboard for team totals.