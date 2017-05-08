Preparing Your A/C for the Heat Can Help You Stay Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With the heat packing a full punch across the Sioux Empire this Spring, many people are turning the A/C on for the first time in months. There’s a few things you may want to do to prepare your air conditioning unit before turning it on for regular use.

There’s nothing worse than the air conditioner going out on a hot Summer day. To make it even worse, those are the days when everyone is calling HVAC. Experts say yearly cleanings could help you stay cool.

Service Manager Bob Kriese, with Waterbury Heating and Cooling, said “The big thing is, is having the outdoor coil cleaned and the indoor air filter cleaned. Having components checked, contactors, capacitors, make sure they’re where they need to be”

The average cost to install a new Air Conditioning unit can range from $2,000 to over $4,000. Kriese said, the cost of getting your air conditioner cleaned and checked is much less than the cost of a new unit.

“Outside, check for sticks or leaves in or around the air conditioner and have it checked by HVAC Technicians,” said Kriese.

It only takes about an hour to have a unit cleaned and checked. During cleanings is typically when problems can be found before it’s too late.

“All the techs, it’s our job to get it right, our job to make people happy,” said Kriese.

If you want to improve efficiency of your air conditioner and help cut down on bills, Kriese said there are things that you can do inside your home to help out.

“Drapes and shades pulled down during the day, during the heat of the day. Make sure all the vents are open and clean and clear for the air to flow.”

Manufacturers recommend getting your unit cleaned yearly which costs under $100.