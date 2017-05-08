Scoreboard Monday, May 8th

Scoreboard Monday, May 8th

Scoreboard Monday, May 8th

NAHL Playoffs

Central Dvision Championship

(Game #5 in Best of 5)

Aberdeen Wings @ Minnesota Wilderness

Women’s Golf

Super Region 3-Day 1 @ Minnehaha CC

1st- Missouri Western 308

2nd-Arkansas Tech 309

3rd-Northeastern State 311

4th-Henderson State 312

Central Oklahoma

8th-Augustana 316

Individual

77-Hankinson (AU) 15th

78-Langlie (AU) 18th

80-Israelson (AU)

81-Trautman (AU)

Wagner (SMSU)

82-Bormann (AU)

Men’s Golf

Super Region-Day 1

Individual

3rd-Parker Klitzke (AU) 67

Girls City Golf

2nd Round @ Willow Run

1st-O’Gorman 667

2nd-Roosevelt 717

3rd-Lincoln 799

4th-Washington 837

Individual

161-Sutcliffe (OG) 78 today

165-Landeen (RHS)

168-Otta (OG)

West Central Invite

1st-Canton 344

2nd-Lennox 360

3rd-Vermillion 361

4th-SF Christian 373

5th-Parkston 374

Individual

80-Kate Wynja (SFC)

Kyleigh Moran (V)

81-Megan Hinker (L)

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 6, Yankton 3

Lincoln 7, Mitchell 2