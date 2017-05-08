Scoreboard Monday, May 8th
Scoreboard Monday, May 8th
Scoreboard Monday, May 8th
NAHL Playoffs
Central Dvision Championship
(Game #5 in Best of 5)
Aberdeen Wings @ Minnesota Wilderness
Women’s Golf
Super Region 3-Day 1 @ Minnehaha CC
1st- Missouri Western 308
2nd-Arkansas Tech 309
3rd-Northeastern State 311
4th-Henderson State 312
Central Oklahoma
8th-Augustana 316
Individual
77-Hankinson (AU) 15th
78-Langlie (AU) 18th
80-Israelson (AU)
81-Trautman (AU)
Wagner (SMSU)
82-Bormann (AU)
Men’s Golf
Super Region-Day 1
Individual
3rd-Parker Klitzke (AU) 67
Girls City Golf
2nd Round @ Willow Run
1st-O’Gorman 667
2nd-Roosevelt 717
3rd-Lincoln 799
4th-Washington 837
Individual
161-Sutcliffe (OG) 78 today
165-Landeen (RHS)
168-Otta (OG)
West Central Invite
1st-Canton 344
2nd-Lennox 360
3rd-Vermillion 361
4th-SF Christian 373
5th-Parkston 374
Individual
80-Kate Wynja (SFC)
Kyleigh Moran (V)
81-Megan Hinker (L)
Boys Tennis
O’Gorman 6, Yankton 3
Lincoln 7, Mitchell 2