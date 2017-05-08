Scoreboard Monday, May 8th

Scoreboard Monday, May 8th
Mark Ovenden
NAHL Playoffs

Central Dvision Championship
(Game #5 in Best of 5)

Aberdeen Wings @ Minnesota Wilderness

Women’s Golf

Super Region 3-Day 1 @ Minnehaha CC

1st- Missouri Western    308

2nd-Arkansas Tech         309

3rd-Northeastern State  311

4th-Henderson State      312
Central Oklahoma

8th-Augustana                 316

Individual

77-Hankinson (AU)  15th
78-Langlie (AU)        18th
80-Israelson (AU)
81-Trautman (AU)
Wagner (SMSU)
82-Bormann (AU)

Men’s Golf

Super Region-Day 1

Individual

3rd-Parker Klitzke (AU)  67

Girls City Golf

2nd Round @ Willow Run

1st-O’Gorman      667

2nd-Roosevelt     717

3rd-Lincoln          799

4th-Washington  837

Individual

161-Sutcliffe (OG) 78 today

165-Landeen (RHS)

168-Otta (OG)

West Central Invite

1st-Canton          344

2nd-Lennox       360

3rd-Vermillion   361

4th-SF Christian 373

5th-Parkston       374

Individual

80-Kate Wynja (SFC)
Kyleigh Moran (V)

81-Megan Hinker (L)

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 6, Yankton 3

Lincoln 7, Mitchell 2

