SDSU Students Board For Study Abroad

SIOUX FALL, S.D.- Well, school may be wrapping up for most students in the area.

However, a select few are choosing to continue their education through the summer and there are some perks that go along with that.

Seven groups of South Dakota State University students and faculty boarded their flights Sunday morning at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to go study abroad.

We caught up with students from the College of Agriculture and Biological Sciences, who are flying to Ghana and Amsterdam for two weeks.

They will be doing medical assistance in Ghana and learning about the health care system.

Once they get to Amsterdam they will tour the city and the house of Anne Frank.

The students say they are excited for what each country has to offer them

“It’s really exciting and I have been looking forward to this for a long time. For a couple months now, so I’m really excited that it’s finally here. It’s overwhelming, but it will be fun, “says student Natalie Morris.

“I’m hoping to kind of see a different spectrum on health care and how they kind of operate compared to the U.S. Just kind of see what else is going on in different parts of the world, “says senior graduate Ryan Golden.

You can follow the student’s adventures on their Facebook page.

Nursing students from SDSU are also in Ghana as well.